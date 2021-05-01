Employees at four Chino Hills businesses were cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors during a Chino Hills Police Department and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control decoy operation Friday, April 23.
Ten businesses were visited during the operation.
Citations were issued to an employee at CVS, 13181 Peyton Drive; Wahoo’s Fish Taco, 4505 Chino Hills Parkway; Dog Haus, 3330 Grand Ave., Suite A; and 99 Ranch Market, 2959 Chino Ave., under California Business and Practices Code 25658, which states that every person who sells, furnishes, gives, or causes to be sold, furnished, or given away any alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 years of age is guilty of a misdemeanor.
“All administrative dealings with the businesses were handed by the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. Laura Addy said.
Other businesses visited during the operation, but had no violations were Rite Aid, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway; Tomo 7 Sushi, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway; Trader Joe’s, 13911 Peyton Drive; Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive; Rubio’s, 3330 Grand Ave.; and Smart & Final 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 400, Sgt. Addy said.
