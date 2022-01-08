More than 700 bills were signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the last legislative session and many will be activated this year, including the anticipated organic waste collection service where residents will have to separate food scraps from their regular trash.
Law enforcement agencies must adapt to new police laws, cities will have to let go of housing restrictions, and local businesses will be impacted with minimum wage increases and other changes.
Police
Law enforcement agencies must adopt a military equipment use policy and have it approved during a public meeting by its governing body to receive and continue using surplus equipment from the U.S. Military.
Officers must immediately report potential incidents of excessive force and intervene if it is “clearly beyond that which is necessary.” Policies to prevent retaliation against officers who report violations of law must be developed.
Officers may not use “positional asphyxia” (a position that prevents someone from breathing) techniques that lead to a substantial risk.
The age to become a police officer has been raised from 18 to 21.
Officers can lose their badge for serious misconduct, including excessive force and racial bias.
More law enforcement personnel records are subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act.
Posting booking photos on social media for persons arrested for a nonviolent crime will have new restrictions.
Organic waste
All residents and businesses will be required to separate food scraps and organic waste from their regular trash. The program will take place in phases but enforcement will not start until 2024. The cities of Chino and Chino Hills will conduct outreach and education plans.
The intent of the bill is to reduce the disposal of organic waste in landfills including green waste, wood waste, food waste, paper, and cardboard.
Local governments, along with their contracted trash haulers, are required to put a system into place to collect the organic waste, with a 75 percent diversion goal by 2025.
Housing
The urban lot split subdivision law, known as the “duplex law,” will allow property owners to build two duplexes on lots meant for single family homes, allowing as many as four units without a public hearing or discretionary review, if they follow design standards.
Another law makes it easier for cities to allow for a higher density of homes in transit-dense areas without prolonged environmental reviews.
Businesses
Minimum wage rises to $14 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer workers and $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries that sell food may continue offering to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders for five more years.
Beginning in June, restaurants will provide single-use utensils and packets/cups of condiment sauce on request only.
Businesses offering annual online subscriptions must inform customers of the impending expiration date before the automatic renewal occurs.
They must also inform customers ahead of time before promotions lasting longer than 31 days expire.
Food delivery apps will not be allowed to keep any portion of a tip or gratuity to ensure all of it goes to the driver.
