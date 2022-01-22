To comply with accessibility standards, the City of Chino will add two curb ramps for pedestrian crossing on Olive Place and Walnut Avenue, south of the 60 Freeway.
Chino City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the placement of the ramps after a resident expressed concerns about the lack of ramps on the northeast and northwest corners. The city will install ramps in the east to west crosswalk on Olive and at the leg of the north to south crosswalk on Walnut. Public Works Director Amer Jakher said the city is looking to improve accessibility in more established neighborhoods.
A $553,408 contract was awarded to Transtech Engineers Inc. of Chino. The project could end June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.