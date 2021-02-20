Authorities with the New Mexico State Police believe inclement winter weather played a role in a semi-truck rollover crash early Sunday morning on the 10 Freeway, killing a 36-year-old Chino Hills man and injuring the 40-year-old driver from Chino Hills.
Police said the semitruck rolled over about 4 a.m. midway from the Arizona border and Las Cruces.
The passenger, identified as Wenbo Zhang, died at the scene, according to the New Mexico State Police.
The driver has not been identified.
He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police are also investigating if the two men were not properly seat belted while inside the cab.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
New Mexico State Police issued a warning to residents on Saturday that extreme winter weather was expected to hit the state by Sunday.
“Winter weather in New Mexico can be very dangerous and unpredictable,” said Chief Robert Thornton. “When it comes to winter weather, it is important to be prepared for snow, ice, sleet, or freezing temperatures.”
