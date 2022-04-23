Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Photo by Nathan Palmer

Steven Paez of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills’ Love Life Ministry, addresses the crowd at a rally in front of the State Capitol on Tuesday to protest AB 2223, a proposed bill that would “prohibit a person from being subject to civil or criminal liability for a pregnancy outcome including abortion, miscarriage, stillbirth, or perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause.” The California Catholic Conference and pro-life groups said they are opposed to the bill because perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause would allow infanticide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.