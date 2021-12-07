Assault rifle, drugs found inside car after traffic stop Sunday in Chino

Chino police jailed a 49-year-old Upland man Sunday morning on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle and 17 high-capacity magazines inside his car after a traffic stop in Chino.
Charles Jason Kramer was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He is also being held on several outstanding warrants, records show.
Police officers spotted a car driving slowly between closed businesses around 11 a.m. in the 5200 block of Edison Avenue and stopped the driver.
“The driver of the vehicle admitted to having narcotics and firearms inside the vehicle,” Chino police said in a statement. “After further search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun and loaded magazine as well as an assault style rile and high-capacity magazines.”
The rifle had been reported stolen in Corona, police said.
Mr. Kramer is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm inside a vehicle, possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing or possessing large capacity magazines, jail records show.
He is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior court today (Dec. 7).
