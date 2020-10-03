This year’s Chino Relay for Life will be held online at facebook.com/RelayforLifeofChino from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (Oct. 3). Closing ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.
Proceeds are given to the American Cancer Society. So far, Chino Relay for Life teams have raised $60,542 out of a goal of $160,000.
Schedule of events
•10 a.m.—Opening Ceremony
•11 a.m.—Hat and Spirit Stick (Spirit Laps)
•Noon—Survivor Ceremony
•1 p.m.—Team Spirit (Spirit Laps)
•3 p.m.—Relay programs
•4 p.m.—Disney Lap
•5 p.m.—Relay Throwback (Spirt Laps)
•6 p.m. Patriotic Lap
•7 p.m.—Luminaria Ceremony. Residents are asked to post comments and photos to the Chino Relay for Life Facebook page. Donations can be made at relayforlife.org/chinoca.
Team Surviving Safari
Team Surviving Safari will host its “Let’s Get Wild” surviving safari fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 3) sell handcrafted earrings, necklaces, keychains, signs, coasters and other items at 12102 Mendocino Place in Chino. All proceeds will benefit Chino Relay for Life.
Everyone attending the fundraiser is required to wear a face covering.
Angels Among Us
The Angels Among Us team will host drawings for gift baskets and will sell their signature cupcakes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11955 Loyola Way in Chino. For the gate code, contact Christine at 975-1490. Tickets for the drawing are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The gift baskets are a barbecue basket, beer and scratcher basket and a Halloween basket.
Cupcakes will be sold for $3 each, $15 for six, or $25 for a dozen.
Virtual Paint Night
Tickets for a virtual Paint Night, scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, are on sale at https://bit.ly/acspaints.
The $35 cost includes an 8 x 10 canvas, acrylic paints, flat tip brush, round tip brush and a mixing plate. The products will be delivered.
Paint instructions will be given by a live artist on Zoom. Proceeds will benefit Chino Relay for Life.
