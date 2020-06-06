Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded $5,000 in grants to Chino Valley Unified student entrepreneurs during its inaugural Pitch Competition on May 14.
Chino Hills High junior Sunyoung Chung won the first-place grant of $5,000 for her idea to produce school supplies that are functional and comfortable to use.
Other winners were Elizabeth Dang (Canyon Hills Junior High, second place, $1,250); Rachel Tong (Chino Hills High, third place, $750); Andy Berry (Chino Hills High, finalist, $500); and Farmers for Everyone (Ayala High, finalist, $500).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.