Drivers authorize strike, bargaining ongoing with WM

Waste Management (WM) sanitation workers at facilities in Chino and Corona voted unanimously last Sunday to authorize a strike unless their contract is ratified soon, but Chino Valley officials are hopeful that an agreement will be reached with no service disruptions.
The Teamsters Local 396, based in Covina, announced the vote on Monday, the same day that WM began swapping out carts in Chino Hills
WM, the new trash hauler for Chino Hills, began collecting trash on July 1 and exchanging carts on Monday.
Alfonso Camargo, a driver for WM in Chino, said the company needs to do better and start supporting its essential workers.
“As a driver, I have had the opportunity to serve on the frontlines of the City of Chino, and I have been proud to do so,” he said. “I only ask for fair pay and a voice on the job.”
Union spokesman Adan Alvarez said multiple bargaining sessions have taken place since the contract expired in April.
Bargaining was expected to take place on Friday and Mr. Alvarez said the union’s goal is to reach a fair agreement.
Mr. Alvarez said workers are asking for fair treatment without constant harassment on the job.
WM spokesperson Jennifer Andrews said a strike authorization vote is normal during contract negotiations and does not mean a strike is imminent nor that it will occur.
Mr. Alvarez said drivers are considered essential workers and have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure that communities were kept clean and safe.
“More than anything, they want to be treated with respect, such as having their seniority respected, and being treated fairly,” Mr. Alvarez said.
Long hours
He said drivers work more than 12 hours a day with no quality of life to spend time with their families.
Ms. Andrews said the pressures the pandemic placed on the industry has led to long hours for drivers and all waste-collection drivers.
“We offer an essential service, and we need to make sure the waste is collected in a timely manner for the health and safety of our communities,” Ms. Andrews said.
WM has just begun negotiations on wages, which includes a proposed increase, she said.
“We have a dedicated team that is committed to working with the union to continue engaging in good-faith negotiations to arrive at a new contract,” Ms. Andrews said.
Although WM does not believe a labor dispute is imminent, the company is reviewing and preparing for the potential enactment of the contingency service plan that was approved by Chino Hills as part of the new collection agreement, she said.
Mr. Alvarez said the total compensation for Waste Management’s CEO in 2021 was more than $13 million, hundreds of times the average worker’s pay.
“Rather than investing profits into higher wages, benefits, and safer working conditions for its essential workers, it has continued to raise the salaries of overpaid executives,” Mr. Alvarez said.
“Meanwhile, waste and recycling collection continues to be America’s fifth most dangerous job.”
Ms. Andrews said WM has great respect for its drivers, many who have been with the company for more than 20 years. “As we continue to dialogue with the union, we’re optimistic that we will arrive at a new contract that benefits all parties,” she said.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said he hopes everyone will negotiate in good faith and “get this behind us.”
WM has served as trash hauler for the City of Chino for 40 years.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the city understands this is not the first time the contract has been negotiated without a service disruption.
“Our expectation from WM is that Chino residents and the business community will not experience any service disruptions and that WM reaches an agreement soon with the union,” she said.
