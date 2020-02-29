Dairyaire 5K and 10K run medal
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Participants in the 10th annual Dairyaire 5K and 10K run, to be held 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7 and benefitting the Chino Youth Museum, will receive this medal, commemorating the recent 20th anniversary of the museum. The medal features the museum’s 20th anniversary mascot of a dairy cow in a top hat and tuxedo. Cost to participate in the run is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, and $15 for the children’s fun run if paid by Sunday, March 1. Online registration is available at chinoyouthmuseum.com. Information: 334-3270.

