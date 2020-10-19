Two men from Chino were arrested Sunday night after gunshots were fired from inside a vehicle in Chino and Ontario, and at least one home and one parked car were struck, according to the Chino Police Department.
Jerry Aaron Olivas, 27, and Daniel Benjamin Miller, 29, were arrested at a home in the 6500 block of Mogano Court, at Riverside Drive, in Chino, Chino Police Lt. Ryan Croley said.
Both men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, county jail records show.
Mr. Olivas is being held on $250,000 bail on suspicion of being a driver that allowed a firearm to be discharged and shooting at an unoccupied dwelling and car. He was arrested at 10:08 p.m., records show.
Mr. Miller was booked on $50,000 bail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and being prohibited from owning ammunition, the records indicate. He was arrested at 10:17 p.m.
Chino police were called at 6:13 p.m. to the area of Riverside Drive and 13th Street after several people reported shots were being fired from a vehicle, Lt. Croley said.
“Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of a shooting to include one bullet strike to a residence and one bullet strike to a parked car,” Lt. Croley said. “The suspect vehicle traveled east into Ontario and was located by the Ontario Police Department helicopter, which observed the occupants continuing to shoot from the vehicle.”
The suspects were followed to the home on Mogano Court in Chino.
“The occupants fled from the vehicle and were later arrested by officers from the Ontario Police Department, who had responded to assist,” the lieutenant said.
Police seized two handguns, an AR-15 style rifle with a 100 round drum magazine that were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Another handgun was found near where the suspects fled from their car, Lt. Croley said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
