After listening to a consultant’s plan for where to place high density housing in Chino, Mayor Eunice Ulloa called for a public workshop for further discussion “as soon as possible.”
A housing workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., followed by the 7 p.m. regular city council meeting.
The public may attend in person or watch the video at cityofchino.org.
Sites identified
A preliminary site map of possible areas for development was presented to the city council at the March 2 meeting.
The city of Chino’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). from the state requires 6,978 new housing units, of which 3,388 units must be designated as affordable in the low and very low-income categories, to be built over the next eight years.
Kimley-Horn consultant Nick Chen and Chino city staff developed a map to include all properties that meet state requirements.
Because of its size and population, Chino’s default density to meet the lower income requirements is 30 dwelling units per acre, Mr. Chen said.
The map identifies potential housing sites for mixed land use and areas that can be zoned for 30 dwelling units per acre.
The city of Chino currently does not have this zoning, which generally includes townhomes and apartments of three stories and higher, he said.
Mayor Ulloa and a handful of community speakers on March 2 said the mandates do not consider parking, quality of life, and economic feasibility.
Areas questioned
Councilmember Mark Lucio asked how state-owned prison land was able to be included on the map for development.
City manager Matt Ballyntine said the state has identified the site as a potential housing location.
Director of development services Nicholas Liguori said the parcel includes 70 acres starting at Euclid Avenue.
A buffer of 1/8 mile or 660 feet would be required from existing nearby residential housing in College Park, he said.
Mr. Ballyntine said the state is interested in properties that could be developed with a quick turnaround.
The property is currently listed as surplus on the Department of General Services website, he said.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said she wants to adhere to Chino’s general plan as much as possible.
Ms. Comstock said Preserve residents have expressed their concerns to her about high density developments.
She represents District 4, which includes the Preserve.
The councilwoman said she would like to see other locations that can be considered, including mixed use housing with shopping centers.
Mayor Ulloa said the city has not been successful at mixed use.
The mayor also said an area identified on the map for development is already in Chino’s master plan for a new civic center.
“Going over the map and looking at this I was pretty upset, in fact very upset,” she said.
Councilmember Christopher Flores asked why a commercial site located at Pipeline and Riverside avenues that was identified for development had been removed from the map.
Mr. Chen said it was recommended for removal by Chino’s Housing Steering Committee because of its proximity to existing residential properties.
The 11-member steering committee was created last year to act in an advisory role for the development of the housing element plan.
Committee members are Vince Oatis, Richard Montijo, Brandy Jones, Irene St. Esteben, Zeb Welborn, Linda Takeuchi (Community Services Commissioner), Greg Marquez (Community Services Commissioner), Kevin Cisneroz (Planning Commissioner), Robert Nastase (Planning Commissioner), Scott Riordan and James Furey. Community Services Commissioner Robert Martinez was appointed as alternate.
