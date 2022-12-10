Chino Hills councilmembers Peter Rogers, Ray Marquez, and Brian Johsz will take the oath of office at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the city council meeting, 14000 City Center Drive.
All three were re-elected to the city council on Nov. 8. The election was officially certified by the Registrar of Voters on Thursday.
Mr. Rogers will preside over his first meeting as mayor for 2023.
A presentation will be made to Mr. Marquez for his service as mayor from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022.
The city council selects a new mayor each year on a rotating basis.
The Chino Valley Community Chorus will perform an ensemble of holiday music after a few years away due to COVID.
One of the items on the agenda will be the multi-million dollar contracts with landscaping companies Mariposa Landscapes and Excel Landscape.
According to a staff report, there has been a significant increase in costs due to state-mandated wage increases, inflation, fuel prices, insurance, and chemicals. As a result, a $508,204 budget increase is needed to support the contracts.
Staff is recommending that Mariposa be selected to cover the north service area of the city in the amount of $10,874,200 for a five-year period, and that Excel be selected to cover the south service area as well as citywide water facilities in the amount of $10,386,505, also for a five-year period.
Excel has provided parks and landscape maintenance to the city for more than 30 years.
The city’s previous landscape contractor for the north service area was Azteca Landscape.
City staff is recommending Mariposa over Azteca because of its “thorough and professional proposal, knowledge of the landscaping throughout the city, and its detailed plan to provide ‘A-level’ service.”
The matter is on the consent calendar and is not slated for discussion unless a council member or a member of the public has a question or asks for a discussion.
