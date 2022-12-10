Saturday, Dec. 10
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS SERVICE IS THE EXACT REPLICA OF OUR NEWSPAPER - PAGE BY PAGE AS IF IT WERE IN YOUR HANDS. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|2 Year Access
|$78.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$117.00
|for 1095 days
|4 Year Access
|$156.00
|for 1460 days
Get Started in accessing our paid content at no additional fee for the duration of your membership. To signup for a new membership please click here.
If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110 Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 11:33 pm
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 120th anniversary celebration, continues Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5048 D St. in Chino.
Walk-through Bethlehem, 6 to 9 p.m., 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Princess Tea, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Chino Hills High School Theatre, $10 for children under 12, $15 for adults.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 6:15 p.m., annual holiday meeting at a member’s home.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Citizens advisory committee meetings for California Institution for Men, 8:30 a.m.; and California Institution for Women, 9:30 a.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Las Portales toy giveaway, 5 to 9 p.m., 12542 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinoval leyfire.org or (902) 902-5260.
Winter party with Santa, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave.
Chino Valley School Board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive.
Dessert and show fundraiser, for Chino Cultural Foundation and Chino Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 13123 Seventh St.
Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m., along Peyton Drive, starting at Eucalyptus Avenue, hosted by Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills.
Blood drives, noon to 4 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., and Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave.
Chino Hills 55+ Club, annual holiday meeting for members, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center.
Christmas Bicycle Ride, 6 p.m., community invited to meet at the Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave. Information: meetup.com/BOBie_Cycling_Club/events/281106230/.
Winter wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 45000 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.