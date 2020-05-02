Airman Mercy M. Gonzales, who grew up in Chino, graduated recently from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. The Airman and her fellow graduates had to wear face masks during their graduation ceremony and their families were not allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 outbreak. She is currently attending a technical school for security forces at Lackland.
Airman Gonzales, the daughter of Melissa Gonzales, attended Borba Fundamental School, Briggs Middle School and Chino High, where she competed in softball, volleyball, swimming and water polo. She graduated from Chino High in 2018 and attended the University of La Verne, playing water polo and majoring in criminal justice before joining the Air Force.
***
Cassandra Lynn Mark of Chino Hills received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Northeastern University in Boston on May 1.
***
Brad Estrada of Chino Hills, a freshman at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, has been named to the school’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2019-2020 term. To qualify for the list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a C.
***
A May broadcast of a Chino Hills family on the Family Feud game show has been rescheduled to an undetermined date this fall. The Hofmann family – Susie, Joey, Hanna, Emily and Timothy – will appear on the show that pits family members against each other in guessing the answers given by the public in surveys.
Susie Hofmann is a teacher at Chaparral Elementary in Chino Hills.
The Hofmann family episode will be shown locally on KCAL channel 9, according to the show’s publicist. The exact date has not yet been announced.
Filming was done June 2019 in Los Angeles before a live studio audience.
