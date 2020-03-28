Jacqueline Teele of Chino Hills made the Honors List for the 2020 winter quarter at Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Students on the list earned a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a scale of 4 during the quarter. Ms. Teele is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
***
Jonathan Alfaro of Chino Hills has completed the requirements for a bachelor’s degree in psychology during 2019 from Alma College in Alma, Michigan.
***
Marley Basurto, a West Texas A&M University freshman softball player, came off the bench earlier this month to make a big impact for the Lady Buffs at the plate, recording an RBI single up the middle in the Lady Buffs 6-4 victory over Western New Mexico. Basurto finished the weekend series against Western New Mexico 5 for 9 (.556) with a double and triple, scored three and had two RBIs. The outfielder held a .889 slugging percentage and a .533 on-base percentage.
