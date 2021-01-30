Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce named Abby Treadwell as its new marketing director, Chamber President Zeb Welborn announced this week. Ms. Treadwell will replace Liz Devins, who resigned to spend more time with her family. “Abby joins us with a background in public relations and digital marketing and is looking forward to connecting with members of the chamber, as well as the greater Chino Valley community,” Mr. Welborn wrote in a statement. Ms. Treadwell, 25, and a Los Angeles resident, is a 2014 graduate of Claremont High and 2018 graduate of Michigan State University. She can be reached by email at ATreadwell@chi novalleychamber.com.
Chino Hills resident Mikayla Rubin received Dean’s List honors for the fall 2020 semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Students must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester. Ms. Rubin is a 2017 Chino Hills High graduate and was a standout player with the Huskies’ varsity softball team.
