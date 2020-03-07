The 13416 Francesca Court, Chino home of Michael and Olivia Krcelic received the Home Beautification Award for the month of March at the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday. The two-story home features a small turf area in the front and drought-tolerant landscaping, Mr. Krcelic said.
Alejandra Font and Dr. Sam Bakhtiar, co-owners of The Camp Transformation Center at 14626 Central Ave., Chino, received the Business of the Month Award for March at the Chino City Council meeting on Tuesday. Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the business started in Chino and still maintains that location as its headquarters even though it now has 120 locations throughout North America.
Lawrence Zhu of Chino Hills has received the Raymond Ede Superior Academic Achievement Award for his scholastic performance during the fall 2019 semester at the Army and Navy Academy, a college-preparation boarding school for grades 7 to 12 in Carlsbad. Lawrence, a member of the class of 2022, was also named to the Dean’s List for the fourth grading period for the 2019-2020 school year. To make the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a scale of 4. He is a member of the class of 2022.
Alvin Hong of Chino Hills has been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth grading period of the 2019-2020 school year at the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad. To make the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4. Alvin is a member of the senior class of 2020.
Janessa Thropay of Chino and Adriana E. Paez of Chino Hills have been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for the fall 2019 term at Oregon State University. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4, while carrying at least 12 graded hours of course work. Ms. Thropay is a senior, majoring in speech communication. Ms. Paez is a senior, majoring in biohealth science.
