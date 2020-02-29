Anthony and Marlene Lombardo, who have lived in Chino Hills for 32 years, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month by renewing their wedding vows, as they did on their 50th anniversary. The couple, who met at a dance in 1958, married Feb. 20, 1960 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Montebello. They have four children and four grandchildren.
***
Chino Community Services Commissioner Robert Martinez was named the commission’s representative to the city’s Civic Center Master Plan Committee at the commission’s meeting Monday night. Commissioner Gregory Marquez was named alternate. At the same meeting, Commissioner Brenda Strong was named representative to the Chino Valley Historical Society.
***
“No Way Home,” a time travel adventure novel by Christy Cooper-Burnett, a local author from Chino, who is on an extended stay in Northern California, will be released on July 16 by Black Rose Writing, an independent publishing company.
***
Three Chino Hills residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the 2019 fall semester. The students recognized are Kaelee S. Barrett, Jason Y. Chang and Vivian X. Shen. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as taking a full course load as a full-time student.
***
Jeff Huff of Chino Hills was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society, He was initiated at Westmont College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mr. Huff is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination an approval by a chapter.
