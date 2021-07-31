Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce marketing director Abby Treadwell stepped down July 22 after eight months on the job to attend law school at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. “I want to thank you for guiding me this past year and entrusting me to execute on the Chamber’s marketing initiatives,” Ms. Treadwell said in a letter to Chamber members. “I look forward to seeing all of your businesses succeed in the coming year and hope to stay in touch when I make my way back to Southern California.” Chamber president Zeb Welborn said Carla Perez, a Chino Hills High graduate, was named marketing director. Ms. Perez, who attended Cal State Fullerton, began her position on Monday.
Chino resident Andrew Manuele was named to the Dean’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average to earn Dean’s List honors.
Chino Hills High girls’ soccer player Schuyler Yaroma was a member of the LAFC Slammers U16 soccer team that won the Elite Clubs National League national championship in Richmond, Virginia.
The tournament featured 32 teams from across the nation. LAFC Slammers defeated PDA Blue in the championship game, rallying from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to win the title.
