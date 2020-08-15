To celebrate National Trails Day on June 1, the City of Chino Hills community services department held a trail challenge asking residents to log in the number of hours they hiked for 30 days. First place winners were Frank Evaro in the 50+ category with 173.6 miles, James Rulison in the 18-49 age category with 190 miles, and Parker Lai in the under 17 category with 83.09 miles. Winners received gift cards and hiking-related prizes.
Chino Hills resident Hubert Kusdono was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. St. Louis College of Pharmacy is in St. Louis, Missouri.
Chino Hills Councilmen Peter Rogers and Ray Marquez were selected by their colleagues on the city council Tuesday to serve on a reinstated ad hoc finance committee. The committee is being resurrected to monitor the city’s finances through the coronavirus public health emergency and will expire after the emergency order is lifted.
Three Chino Valley Fire District employees received service awards Wednesday night for their years of employment with the district. Fire marshal Danielle Barnes and payroll coordinator Vicki Varnes earned 15-year awards and senior information technology support analyst Chris Roberts earned a five-year award.
