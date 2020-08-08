Chino Police Lt. Rodney Lombard retired July 30 after a 25-year career in law enforcement, including 23 years with the Chino Police Department.
His career began in 1995 with the Los Angeles Police Department as a police officer. He was hired by Chino Police two years later.
He held the ranks of corporal and sergeant and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016.
Lt. Lombard was the leader of the department’s Peer Support Team, having a passion for the well-being of his co-workers, said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons.
The lieutenant received Chino Police Department Excellence Awards in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and received a Medal of Valor in 2008 for leading a team in rescuing victims and shooting and killing an active shooter inside the Rio Ranch Market on Riverside Drive.
“We will surely miss your infectious smile and incredible leadership,” the department posted on its Facebook page on Monday.
***
Chino Hills resident Carissa Van Steenwyk was named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in a minimum 12 graded semester hours.
***
Calvin Sung, a Chino Hills resident, received a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
