Chino Hills resident Tymon Geslicki graduated with a psychology degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
He is the son of Okhee Choi and Greg Geslicki of Chino Hills. St. Olaf College is a 300-acre campus located 40 miles south of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.