Three people with ties to the Chino Valley graduated recently from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. The students and their major are Monique Chavez of Ontario, bachelor of science; Andrew Davis of Ontario, associate of science; and Rachael Reyes of Chino Hills, bachelor of sciences. The graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for May 1, has been postponed to Dec. 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
***
The finalists in the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Pitch Competition, their school and grade level, and their business ideas are: Andy Berry, a 10th grader at Chino Hills High, a solution that integrates consumer goods, design, hardware and social media; Sunyoung Chung, an 11th grader at Chino Hills High, a solution that integrates creative arts, design and education; Elizabeth Dang, a seventh grader at Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills, an entertainment solution; the team of Kenneth Nguyen (11th grade), Kris Shah (11th grade) and Steven Nguyen (ninth grade) of Ayala High in Chino Hills, a consumer goods and food solution; and Ruiqi “Rachel” Tong, an 11th grader at Chino Hills High, an e-commerce solution.
The finalists will pitch their business ideas live on Zoom, a video conferencing website and app, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Judges will be local business owners and community leaders.
Approximately $5,000 in prizes will be awarded from the event, in which the students will pitch their idea to a panel of business and community leaders. Chamber President Zeb Welborn said the event is inspired by the “Shark Tank” television show, in which people pitch their business ideas to a handful of high-profile investors.
Sponsors are sought for the event at https://chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com/cvcc-pitch-competition/
