Bruce Wood

Retired Champion publisher Bruce Wood was the winner of the 2021 Rotary Club of Lake Houston raffle of a 2019 mint condition Corvette Grand Sport Coupe last Saturday. Mr. Wood, who moved to Houston with his wife Debbie after his retirement in 2017, is a member of the Rotary Club of Lake Houston. Pictured with Mr. Wood (second from right) are Rotary president-elect Kathy Lemman, Robbins Chevrolet owner Cole Robbins and Club President Mike Kevlin. More than 900 raffle tickets were sold. Mr. Wood was the Champion’s general manager from 1993 to 1997, and served as co-publisher and publisher from 2000 to 2017.

Tags

