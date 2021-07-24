Several Chino Valley Fire District employees were honored Wednesday night for their years of employment with the district.
Engineer Brian Wafford earned a 20-year award; 10-year awards were given to firefighter-paramedics Jason Farnsworth and Nicholas Magallanez, engineers Jeffrey Anderson, Michael Diehl, Thomas Kavanaugh, Steven Koester and Ethan Sanders, captains Jonathan Cripe and Scott Poskitt, and battalion chief Greg Gabel; 5-year awards went to fire inspector Jason Rivera and deputy fire marshal Austin Ott.
***
Chino Hills resident Shuying Chen was named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 spring semester.
Ms. Chen is a student with the university’s web and mobile computing program.
***
Peru State College baseball player Adam Cendejas, of Chino Hills, earned Heart of America Athletic Conference honorable mention for the 2021 season. He finished tied for 14th in home runs with nine, 17th in doubles with 14, 18th in hits with 65.
In four years at Peru State, which is located in Nebraska. Mr. Cendejas had a .390 batting average, 29 doubles and 96 RBIs. He is a 2015 graduate of Servite High School in Anaheim.
***
Chino Hills residents Rachel Candelaria and Taylor Duncan earned Dean’s List Academic Distinction honors for the 2020-21 school year at the University of Northern Colorado in Greenlee, Colorado. Students must complete a minimum of 24 semester hours with a 3.75 grade point average or higher to earn the honor.
***
Stephanie Boschee, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the 2020-21 Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado in Greenlee, Colorado. Students must have between a 3.50 and 3.75 grade point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Chino Hills resident Nathan Gines was one of 138 seniors and postgraduates earning diplomas May 29 at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania. Wyoming Seminary was founded in 1844 and is a coeducational day-boarding school in northeast Pennsylvania, offering creative arts, athletics and extracurricular activities.
***
Chino resident Ming Liu was named to the honor list for the spring 2021 semester at Missouri University Science of Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
Students must carry a minimum of 12 hours and carry at least a 3.2 grade point average to earn a spot on the honors list.
