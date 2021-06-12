Chino Police Department Cpl. Chad Randall was named the 2020 Chino Police Department Officer of the Year, the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.
Cpl. Randall has worked for Chino Police for more than 20 years as a patrol officer, K-9 handler, detective bureau investigator, field training officer, department instructor, and detective. He worked several noteworthy investigations in 2020, including the homicide of a transient on Mountain Avenue, a stalking case, the recovery of $10,000 in stolen property from Best Buy and a felonious assault at a bar. Cpt. Randall is a member of the Chino Police’s Peer Support Team, Employee Enrichment Committee and a grenadier on the Mobile Field Force Team.
***
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce named all Chino Valley Fire District fire suppression employees as the 2020 Firefighter of the Year. “Despite numerous challenges faced by fire personnel during a global pandemic, they continued to do their jobs with faithfulness, integrity, respect, and excellence,” Chino Valley Chamber President Zeb Welborn said.
***
Bailey Powers of Chino Hills was named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. Students must earn a 3.67 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grades below “C” to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. A total of 422 Morningside College students were named to the 2021 spring semester list.
