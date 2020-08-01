Two Chino Hills residents were named to the Dean’s List at the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad for earning a grade point average between 3.83 and 4.80 for the 2020 spring semester.
Alvin Hong and Lawrence Zhu attend the private, nonprofit boarding school for students in seventh through 12th grades that has University of California standards and Advanced Placement and honors classes.
***
Lindsay Stansfield of Chino was named to the Knox College Dean’s List for distinguished students for the 2020 spring term. Knox College is located in Galesburg, Illinois.
Ms. Stansfield is an educational studies-elementary major.
Students must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term with a grade point average of 3.6 or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Chino Hills resident Kristen Martini was named to the Hofstra University Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to qualify for the Dean’s List. Hofstra University is located in Hempstead, New York.
***
Araceli Talavera, a 2018 graduate of Chino High, will attend the University of Southern California this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in public policy and a master’s degree in public administration. Miss Talavera finished a two-year term on the Chino Community Services Commission in June. She also serves in the United States Army as a reservist.
