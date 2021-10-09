Gloria Huerta and Mara Rodriguez are the new public information officers for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. They began their positions in August, after the retirement of longtime public information officers Jodi Miller, who joined the sheriff’s department in 1998 and Cindy Bachman who joined the department in 1989. Both retired in August.
Ms. Huerta began her career with the sheriff’s department in 1999 at the West Valley Detention Center. She transferred to the Rancho Cucamonga station in 2005 as a crime prevention officer for 16 years.
Ms. Rodriguez began her career with the department in 2011 at the West Valley Detention Center and transferred to the Victorville station in 2016.
***
Retired Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent Wayne Joseph has published a book of four essays entitled “History, Race and the Decline of Public Schools.”
In this book, which encompasses two essays written during his retirement in the past three years and two essays previously published in national magazines in the 1990s, Mr. Joseph challenges some well-established traditions and ideas in American life, asking the reader to reconsider previously held notions and beliefs.
In addition, he makes suggestions to improve the current state of public education.
The pamphlet can be purchased on Amazon.
***
Sofia Maldonado and Ximena Juárez, club presidents of the Latino Student Union at Ayala High School, received a proclamation from the Chino Hills City Council on Sept. 28 in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
***
Chino Valley Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Atkinson has retired after 30 years of service. His last day was Thursday, Sept. 23, and was celebrated with a breakfast.
Mr. Atkinson is now assistant director of public safety programs-paramedic program director at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. He will also assist with oversight of the Mt. San Antonio College Fire Academy and Fire Science classes.
Mr. Atkinson began his fire career in 1991 as a firefighter-paramedic and was promoted to engineer in 1998.
In 2002, Mr. Atkinson was promoted to captain and five years later, he became a training captain.
He earned the rank of battalion chief in 2011 and deputy-chief fire marshal in 2015. Mr. Atkinson completed the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program.
***
Ayala High graduate Justin Chu, a Chino Hills resident, earned a Critical Leadership Scholarship through the U.S. State Department, which allows select students to study a foreign language while in their host country.
Mr. Chu is currently studying at the Korean Naval Academy, where he will compete in its water polo and swim teams, and will have the opportunity to play with the Korean national water polo team.
He is the only U.S. midshipman at the Korean Naval Academy.
He attended Rolling Ridge Elementary School and Canyon Hills Junior High. He is a 2018 graduate of Ayala High School.
***
Chino Hills resident Qiaoqiao Wang received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the summer 2021 semester.
Ohio University is located in Athens, Ohio.
***
Chino resident Marla Ramirez was the Chino Valley Champion’s grand prize winner of four tickets to Circus Vargas, which is being held in Ontario through Oct. 11.
