Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez was elected to serve as one of six at-large directors on the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) Board of Directors.
He will represent Chino Hills for a two-year term.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS SERVICE IS THE EXACT REPLICA OF OUR NEWSPAPER - PAGE BY PAGE AS IF IT WERE IN YOUR HANDS. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|2 Year Access
|$78.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$117.00
|for 1095 days
|4 Year Access
|$156.00
|for 1460 days
Get Started in accessing our paid content at no additional fee for the duration of your membership. To signup for a new membership please click here.
If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110 Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez was elected to serve as one of six at-large directors on the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) Board of Directors.
He will represent Chino Hills for a two-year term.
The announcement was made during the annual conference and expo on Sept. 9 at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Cal Cities is a statewide association that advocates for most of the 482 cities with state and federal governments.
Mr. Marquez also serves as president of the Cal Cities Inland Empire Division Executive Committee and several other committees for the organization.
Long-time City of Chino Hills employee Chris Bond received a city tile during the Sept. 13 council meeting in recognition of her retirement after 17 years with the city.
Ms. Bond, an administrative assistant II, handled encroachment permits and administration duties and was known as a team player and as a thoughtful, detailed worker who communicated well with the public.
She enjoys crafting, dressing up for Halloween and looks forward to spending time with her two sons and 1-year-old granddaughter.
The Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 unanimously appointed Chris Wilhite to serve as Assessor-Recorder-Clerk and complete the final months of the late Bob Dutton’s term which ends in December.
Mr. Wilhite is currently the assistant assessor for the county.
Mr. Dutton died of cancer on July 23. He won the June primary for the seat which would have kept him in office until 2026.
Mr. Wilhite has spent more than 22 years in public service in the Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s office as lead appraiser and in supervisorial and management roles. He has served as the assistant assessor since 2000.
He has more than 36 years of appraisal and real-estate experience in the private sector as a business owner.
The Board of Supervisors will meet again later this year to determine an appointment to complete the first two years of the term which begins in January 2023.
A special election will be held for the seat in November 2024 to determine who should serve the final two years of the term Mr. Dutton would have served, 2025-26.
Mr. Wilhite said he will seek appointment for the first two years of the term but did not indicate if he would run in November 2024.
***
Renay Mehta, the workforce development director for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, was selected to take part in the seventh cohort of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation business leadership program in Washington D.C. The program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address education and workforce challenges.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.