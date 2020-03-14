Several Chino Valley residents have been named to the Dean’s List for fall 2019 at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa. To make the list, students had to have a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a scale of 4.
Chino residents making the list and their majors are:
Jordan Cornell, public relations; Kayla Dennis, animation and visual effects; Taylor Gonzalez, liberal studies; Hannah Hernandez, sociology; Megan Kleeburg, business management; Kristopher Lackey and Aaron McCraven, kinesiology; James Montano, business – accounting; Valeria Olivo-Natera, commercial music; Camryn Parrini, acting for the stage and screen; Kylie Parrini, English; Joy Phillips, allied health; Isabella Recupero, journalism; Nicole Reyes, social work; and Joshua Roland, computer science.
Chino Hills residents and their majors are:
Cristina Bautista, Adriana Corona, Hayley Dyer, Austin Kim, Beverly Laksana, Liana Lorusso, Halle Murrietta, Zachary O’Nell, Evan Rice, Isabella Sifuentes, Alexis Solis and Sabrina Tellez, nursing; Lauren Burgueno, Paula Reza and Dylan Tucker, kinesiology; Emily Corradi, liberal studies; Tess Flexen, Brandon Papazian and Tiffany Woerz, business management; Halina Liu and Tiffany Mary Nakla, biology; Lauren Martinez, performance – voice; Ashley Papa, psychology; Monique Patino, English; and Andrew Tovar, business – marketing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.