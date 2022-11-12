Chino Hills native Danielle Trujillo is the city’s new water use efficiency coordinator. She began her career in the recreation division in 2013 where she helped oversee the summer day camp, mobile recreation, and Tiny Tots programs.
In 2021, she transitioned into an administrative assistant role in the Public Works Department where she gained an interest in the Water Division.
Ms. Trujillo graduated from Chino Hills High School in 2013 and from Cal Poly Pomona in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications.
She replaces Jake Loukeh who was in that position until July.
Larry Avila, a former history teacher at Townsend Junior High who retired in June 2021, was presented with a senate resolution by State Senator Connie Leyva at her fall open house on Oct. 28.
Mr. Avila began teaching at Townsend in 1987. He has 46 continuous years of employment with the district. Mr. Avila worked as an instructional aide at Boys Republic in 1975 and later coached the boys’ varsity track team from 1988 to 2009. He considered becoming a teacher while working at Boys Republic when the physical education coach, John Bothel, took him under his wing and saw his potential.
Mr. Avila received social studies degrees from Chaffey College, the University of California at Riverside, and Cal Poly Pomona.
Mr. Avila grew up in Chino and attended the former El Rancho Elementary, and Ramona Junior High when it first opened in the early 1960s.
Chino Hills resident Ryan Esparza was named to the provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama for Term 1 of the 2022-23 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of 3.65 earn a spot on the provost’s list.
Virginia Erives was recognized by the City of Chino Hills at the Oct. 25 council meeting for her retirement after 33 years of service, beginning in 1990, one year before the city incorporated. She started at the utility billing counter and transitioned through various positions until she became a payroll technician. She was credited for being detail-oriented, kind, and assisting with COVID-19 calculations and tracking during the pandemic. Ms. Erives enjoys tennis and traveling. She has been married for 39 years and has three daughters—and a yorkie.
