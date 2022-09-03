Chino Hills resident Carissa Jane Van Steenwyk earned a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders during the spring 2022 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Ms. Van Steenwyk and Chino Hills resident Emily Bialy received dean’s academic honors at Baylor. Students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7 without a grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
***
Elizabeth Mendoza, a senior at Don Lugo High School in Chino, took part in the Summer Academy for Math and Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The program is described as a “rigorous summer residential experience designed to increase the number of outstanding high school students who have access to math and science education.” The university provides the program free to selected students.
***
Nicole Tabatabai has been named youth program director for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. She was the creator of the Kids Entrepreneur Fair and operated a small business for more than 10 years that focused on creating pathway programs for international students.
