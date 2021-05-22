Chino Hills resident Shivani Desai graduated from the University of Tampa on May 8 with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
A virtual ceremony was held for 1,781 undergraduates and graduate candidates.
***
Reese Vargas of Chino qualified for the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 or better with no grade below a C.
***
Edward Alan Lomasney, a Chino Hills resident, earned a spot on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.
Students must have a 3.3 grade point average or higher with 12 graded hours and no Ds, Fs or incomplete grades.
