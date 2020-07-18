Chino resident Jordan Thropay and Chino Hills resident Morgan Riddick were named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Oregon State University. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average and carry at least 12 graded hours of course work to earn the honor. Mr. Thropay, a senior, is a mechanical engineer major. Ms. Riddick, a senior, is majoring in graphic design.
***
Mikayla Rubin, a Chino Hills resident, received Dean’s List honors for the spring 2020 semester at Fairfield University in Connecticut. Students must complete a minimum 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades and attain a grade point average of at least 3.50.
***
Chino’s Khristina Apalategui was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. Students must earn a grade -point average of 3.60 on a minimum 12 completed semester hours.
