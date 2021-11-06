The Magnolia Junior High School debate team won the Inland Valley Debate League tournament title Oct. 23, competing against 14 public and private schools from Southern California. The team will compete in four additional debates through December. Team members are Jordan Beltran, Jill Kawakami, Afton Keslar, Khushi Shah, Shrii Shah and Makaela Stice.
***
Several Chino Valley residents earned dean’s list honors for the 2021 spring semester at Biola University in La Verne. Students must have a grade point average of 3.6 or higher to earn a spot on the list. Chino residents, and their majors, are Daniel Fong (biological science), Zoie Jones (liberal studies elementary education). Chino Hills residents are Noah Benson (political science), Anna Cohee (human biology), Rachel Cowan (business administration), Cassandra Gishwiller (nursing), Michael Lathrop (Bible, theology and ministry), Priscilla Lee (nursing), Madeline Ma (biological science), Ro Bbin Rhim (history), Mia Schow (human biology) and Calvin Willis (game design and interactive med).
***
Two Chino residents and two Chino Hills residents made the dean’s list for the 2021 summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphia, Maryland. Chino’s Shane Spolar and Jamal Brown and Chino Hills’ Damien Wei and Amy Gilbert completed at least six credits and earned a grade point average of at least 3.5.
***
Several Chino Valley residents will perform in “Seussical Jr.” at the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy Studio Theatre 7, 9061 Central Ave., Montclair. Chino’s Elijan Abdelsayed, 12, Maximus Abdelsayed, 10, Sophia Abedelsayed, 8, and Chino Hills’ Mila Luna, 10, and Kayley Rice, 14, will perform at 7 p.m. today (Nov. 6) and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The show will also be shown virtually. Tickets are available for the in-person and virtual shows at ipballet.secure.force.com/ticket/#/. Information: (909) 482-1590.
***
Chino resident Sheree Rodriguez is among the 5,361 students making up the University of Utah’s Class of 2025, the largest freshman class in school history. Ms. Rodriguez will major in criminology.
***
Eric Glade, a Chino Hills resident, a certified financial planner with Ameriprise Financial, qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for the achievement. Mr. Glade has worked for Ameriprise Financial for 28 years.
His office is located at 556 N. Diamond Bar Blvd., #106, Diamond Bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.