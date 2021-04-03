Loving Savior Lutheran School seventh-grade student Rianna Manalac placed fourth at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools inaugural Spelling Bee held March 24.
Twelve students from nine elementary and middle schools took part in the virtual event.
Caleb Rodriguez, an eighth grader at Edison Academy of Differentiated Learning in the Ontario-Montclair School District placed first in the event.
Second-, third- and fifth-place finishers, respectively, were Hayden Gonzalez, an eighth grader at Foothill Knolls STEM Academy of Innovation in the Upland Unified School District; Logan Person, an eighth grader at Richardson Prep Hi Middle School in the San Bernardino City Unified school district; and Ames Avarell, a fourth-grader at Inland Leaders Charter Schools in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Unified School District.
With his first-place win, Caleb will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, scheduled for July 8 in Orlando, Florida.
***
Ariel Wooden, a junior at the University of Iowa, was among 70 students named to the 2021 winter academic All-Big Ten Conference team.
Ms. Wooden, an Ayala High graduate and Chino Hills resident, is a member of the women’s swim and diving teams at Iowa.
She is majoring in English and creative writing.
Student athletes are eligible for the Big Ten Conference All-Academic team if they compete at the varsity level, are enrolled full time for a minimum of one year and carry a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
***
Chino Hills High freshman Erin Park, a Chino resident, and Sydney Thomas, a Chino Hills resident and junior at Orange County School of Arts, have been named semifinalists in the Los Angeles-based The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight program, a free arts training and scholarship program for teenagers.
Both students are entered in the dance categories.
The Music Center awards more than $100,000 in cash scholarships yearly, including $5,000 to grand prize finalists, $1,000 to honorable mentions and $300 to semifinalists.
***
Chino Hills resident Jacqueline Teel earned Dean’s List distinction with high honors for the 2021 winter quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering.
Students must have earned at least 30 credits and a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Any student who maintains a 3.70 grade point average receives high honors.
***
Three Chino Hills residents were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, or MCHPS University, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Camille Cortes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is graduate in 2023.
Jia Rong Fang is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy and will graduate in 2025 and Jian Weng, who is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy and will graduate in 2024.
Students must have a full-time course scheduled and have a 3.5 grade point average to qualify for the Dean’s List.
***
Chino community leaders Charleen King and Jim Espinosa will each receive a 2020 Community Champion award from the California Park and Recreation Society for District 11.
Mrs. King serves as chief executive officer of the non-profit organization, Isaiah’s Rock, a church ministry that provides free groceries to the needy.
She co-founded the ministry with her husband David who died in 2017.
Mr. Espinosa is a former Chino community services commissioner, Chino Valley Fire District board member and a member of the Lion’s Club.
The Chino Community Services Commission chooses one or more recipients each year for the award.
A ceremony and induction of the recipients will be virtual this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.