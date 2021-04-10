Mariana Madriz, a Chino resident since 2002, celebrated her 104th birthday April 3 at Inland Christian Home in Ontario where she has resided since August 2020.
Prior to moving to California in 1996 with her oldest daughter and family, she lived in Washington, D.C., having raised her two daughters there and retiring from her job in 1982 after 27 years.
Due to COVID-19, her birthday celebration was limited to her daughter and son-in-law visiting her at Inland Christian Home.
Her daughter said she was very happy and enjoyed her day.
Ms. Madriz has two daughters, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
***
Chino resident Ellyce Indolino, an art major at Oregon State University, made the honor roll for the winter 2021 semester. Students must have a 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 graded hours of course work to earn a spot on the honor roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.