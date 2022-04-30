Vern and Shelby Snider of Chino recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. Snider is employed as a farrier and Mrs. Snider is a retired medical education coordinator at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino. The couple has a daughter, Vanessa Thompson; a son-in-law Steve Thompson; and three grandchildren.
Chino Hills High graduate Savanna Corr was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of The Pacific. She is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi each year. Only the top 10 percent of seniors, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may qualify.
Chino resident Aaron Eustaquio earned first place in the poster presentation category at the Avila University Student Scholar Day celebration at the campus in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Eustaquio and Dr. Omonseigho Talton won first place for their poster on Selenium Sulfide and Temperature on Sebrum Levels and Scalp Irritation.
