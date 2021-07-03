Chino Hills residents and Chino Hills High graduates Rachel Candelaria and Taylor Duncan earned their degrees at the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the 2021 spring semester. Ms. Candelaria earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice. Ms. Duncan earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The University of Northern Colorado is located in Greeley, Colorado.
***
Abigail Burton of Chino was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Students must have a 3.60 grade point average or higher to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
***
Chino Hills High graduate Julia Craig was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll. She is a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s softball team, majoring in international. Student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.20 to 4.00 to earn a spot on the Academic Honor Roll.
***
Isiah Flowers, an Ayala High graduate from Chino Hills, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. A total of 309 students graduated from the college this year.
***
Chino Hills resident Bailey Powers was among 141 students at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa named Dimmitt Scholars for their high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year. Students must have a 3.50 to 3.75 grade point average to earn the distinction.
***
Priscilla Rincon, a senior majoring in public health at Oregon State University, was named to the Scholastic Honor Roll at the school in Corvallis, Oregon. Students earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher and carry at least 12 graded hours can earn a spot on the honor roll.
***
Five Chino Valley residents graduated in May from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Chino residents are Arianna Barreras with a bachelor’s in political science and Samantha Lucio with a bachelor’s in education, integrated studies. Chino Hills residents are Brianna Ortega with a master’s in mechanical engineering, Katlyn Walski with a bachelor’s in nursing, and Tori Westra with a bachelor’s in nursing.
***
Chino Hills residents Carissa Van Steenwyk and Katlyn Walski earned Dean’s List honors at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students earning at least a 3.70 grade point average with no grade below a C are eligible for the Dean’s List.
