Jeff Garvin

Jeff Garvin

Chino Hills resident and author Jeff Garvin this week published his second novel, “The Lightness of Hands,” about a 16-year-old bi-polar girl’s attempt to resurrect her sick father’s ruined stage magic career. Mr. Garvin will hold two online book release events: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 on Instagram Live @jef fgarvinbooks. Mr. Garvin’s debut novel “Symptoms of Being Human,” was an American Library Association Best Fiction for Young Adults Selection, a Lambda Literary Award Finalist, and a Goodreads Readers’ Choice Awards Semi-Finalist. Information: jeffgarvin books.com. Mr. Garvin was a television actor (The Wonder Years, Caroline in the City) and toured as the front man of the Huntington Beach-based pop-rock band 7k. He grew up in Brea, but now lives in Chino Hills with his wife and children.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.