Mike Bazzo, an author, attorney, and resident of Chino Hills for 32 years, has published five books, including the popular “Moons of Mars” series, a young adult science fiction adventure. His latest novel in the series, “Host Oblivion,” is now available on Amazon.com. Visit mikebazzo.com.
Melanie Schlotterbeck, technical director of Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the Chino Hills State Park, was named “Environmental Champion” by State Senator Ling Ling Chang as one of 20 women of distinction for 2020 for Senate District 29.
Ms. Schlotterbeck, a Brea resident and planning commissioner, is a land use consultant for conservation organizations.
She is the vice chairperson of the Orange County Transportation Authority’s environmental oversight committee that oversees the expenditure of $243 million to acquire and restore natural lands.
Ms. Schlotterbeck has a bachelor’s degree in environmental geography and a master’s degree in environmental studies from Cal State Fullerton.
Since the age of 4, she has been following in the footsteps of her mother, Claire Schlotterbeck, who began efforts to save land as Chino Hills State Park in 1978.
Navy Midshipman 3rd Class Justin Chu, a Chino Hills resident and 2018 Ayala High graduate, is taking part in practice with the Navy men’s water polo team, which could begin its season in the spring. Mr. Chu became the only walk-on player on the Navy men’s water polo team last season.
Since returning to the Navy for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Mr. Chu is documenting his experience on his YouTube channel “JC” where he provides high schoolers with an insight into Naval Academy life and tips on how to get into the school.
Mr. Chu competed for the Ayala High boys’ water polo and swim teams during all four years at the school and was swim captain during his junior and senior seasons.
He received a congressional nomination from Congresswoman Norma Torres and was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating from Ayala.
Chino Hills resident Arthur Chang earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University in September. Boston University was founded in 1839.
More than 2,000 earned an academic degree from the university in September.
