Ayala High School students Hayne Lee and Kenneth Do were two of 67 students worldwide to participate in the Four Star Leadership program with retired General Tommy Franks last month in Edmond, Oklahoma. The program provides students the opportunity to develop leadership skills through curriculum, speech and writing competitions and experiences with respected leaders. The opportunity offered at no cost to selected students, included expenses, travel and programming. “We are honored to assist the world’s brightest high school students with leadership capabilities and confidence as they make important steps toward their collegiate careers,” Gen. Franks said. “We are confident that these awards are just the first step in a long journey of future triumphs for these leaders of tomorrow.”

