Chino Hills resident Morgan Scheerer was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn at least a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to earn a spot on the list.
***
Stephanie Boschee of Chino Hills earned a spot on the 2019-20 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of North Colorado. Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.74 grade-point average to earn a spot and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours on the Honor Roll. The University of North Colorado is located in Greeley, Colorado.
***
Chino resident Lindsay Stansfield was named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2020 winter term. Students must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher. Ms. Stansfield is majoring in elementary education studies at Knox College, which is located in Galesburg, Illinois.
***
Three Chino Hills residents were named to the 2019-20 Dean’s List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado. Rachele Candelaria, Taylor Duncan and Olivia Seddon earned a 3.75 grade-point average or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours. The university is located in Greeley, Colorado.
***
Chino Hills resident Matthew Ong was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College for a grade-point average of 3.00 or higher during the 2020 spring semester. Pensacola Christian College is located in Pensacola, Florida.
***
Stacey Cox of Chino was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at California State University, San Bernardino. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation-only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Ten percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.
***
Yi Hsuan Lin, of Chino Hills, received a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
***
Longtime Chino resident David Ceniceros and his band will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at a “Concerts in Your Car” event in Ventura. The Bruno Mars tribute band “Bruno and the Hooligans” will perform at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.
Tickets cost between $19 and $89 per carload and are available at concertsin yourcar.com.
Sound will be distributed through the car’s FM radio. Each show lasts approximately 75 minutes.
An extra-high, 360-degree stage and screens will ensure a good viewing experience for everyone. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concertsin-your-car-bruno-the-hooligans-bruno-mars-ultimate-tribute-tickets-109866451514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.