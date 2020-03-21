Ethan James Griffin, 16, a junior at Ayala High in Chino Hills, received his Eagle Scout Award and Eagle Palms on March 7 in a court of honor ceremony held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. Ethan, son of Wayne and Terri Griffin of Chino Hills, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 2399. He has earned 41 merit badges and held numerous leadership positions, such as Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, and Webmaster. In 2019, he attended National Youth Leadership Training. For his Eagle Scout project, Ethan led 22 scouts and adults in a painting project at Casa Colina Children’s Center in Pomona. After Ethan graduates from high school, he plans to attend college to study meteorology.

