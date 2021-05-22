Chino man aboard USS Russell
U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Keith Avinger, a Chino resident, salutes the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, as it lifts off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) on April 26. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
