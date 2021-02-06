Cristo Yaneli Perez Ross, of Chino Hills, was named to the President’s Honor List for the fall 2020 semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 15 semester hours.
***
Chino resident David Villegas earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. Approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students earned their degrees during the 2020 semester.
The Institute’s 259th Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 11 and 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the school’s campus.
***
Hailey Hopkins of Chino was named to the Dean’s List at California State University, Monterey Bay with a 4.0 grade point average.
The 2018 Chino High graduate is majoring in biology as a pre-med student.
