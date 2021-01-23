Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez has been named chairman of the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority and City of Industry Councilwoman Cathy Marcucci was named vice chairwoman during Wednesday’s meeting.
Maddie Elie, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. It is the fifth straight semester Ms. Elie has earned a spot on the Dean’s List with a 4.0 grade point average. She is majoring in psychology with a focus on clinical psychology. She is minoring in English literature. Students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List.
Chino Hills’ Jacob Elie earned a spot on the Boston College Dean’s First Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester with a 3.8 grade point average. Mr. Elie is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Finance. Boston College students must obtain a 3.7 grade point average for inclusion on the Dean’s List. The college is located in Newton, Massachusetts.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency’s board of director officers for 2021, elected during a board meeting in December, are Jasmin A. Hall, president; Michael Camacho, vice president; and Steve Elie, who represents Chino and Chino Hills, secretary/treasurer.
The Monte Vista Water District Board of Directors elected officers at the Jan. 13 board meeting. Sandra Rose of Chino was elected president, G. Michael Milhiser will serve as vice president and Manny Martinez will take the position of board auditor.
Mrs. Rose began serving a fifth term of office in December. She was first elected to the board in 1999.
University of Utah women’s volleyball player Kenzie Koerber, a Chino Hills High graduate, was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. She was among 9,700 University of Utah students earning at least a 3.5 grade point average in at least 12 graded credit hours in one term.
Ms. Koerber, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, finished with 400 kills and 109 blocks during her junior season at Utah, which finished 24-10 overall and 14-6 in the PAC-12 Conference during the 2019 season.
Utah’s 2020 season was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Denise Koerber of Chino Hills.
Chino High School graduate Megan Mirolla earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Cal State University, San Bernardino, earning a 4.0 grade point average. She was Chino High’s valedictorian for the Class of 2020. She was a member of the National Honors Society and California Scholarship Federation and was captain of the Chino High girls’ soccer, cross country, and track and field teams. Ms. Mirolla, a girl scout for 13 years, was also a volunteer at God’s Pantry Food Bank and for eight years at Isaiah’s Rock Food Bank in Chino.
Chino resident Jonathan Gibbons and Chino Hills resident Bradley Mullan have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.84 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Julia Craig, of Chino Hills, was among more than 800 students earning a spot on the Dean’s List at Lebanon Valley College for the fall 2020 semester.
The college is located in Annville, Pennsylvania. Ms. Craig, a Chino Hills High graduate, is pursuing a bachelor’s of science degree in international business.
Chino resident Amanda Lozano was among more than 1,000 students at Central Methodist University to earn a spot on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students must have a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for inclusion on the Dean’s List. Central Methodist University is located in Fayette, Missouri. Ms. Lozano is a 2019 graduate of Chino Hills High School.
Chino’s Abigail Burton and Chino Hills’ Tristen Clue were named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Students must have a 3.60 grade point average to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Ms. Burton is a 2018 graduate of Chino High and Mr. Clue is 2018 graduate of Chino Hills High.
Chino Hills resident Victoria Wittenbrock earned Semester Highest Honors for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has four campuses, located in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.
