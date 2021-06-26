Lt. Art Girard was assigned to the Chino Hills Police Station in January 2021. He replaced Lt. Patrick O’Brien who retired.
Lt. Girard has been with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years. His prior assignments included corrections, patrol in the City of Rancho Cucamonga, narcotics, specialized enforcement division, internal affairs, and court services.
He was a sergeant at the Chino Hills Station in 2011 and 2012.
***
Deputy Stephanie Garcia of the Chino Hills Police Department was named 2020 Deputy of the Year.
She has been assigned to the Chino Hills station since March 2018.
When she saw a need for a Child and Family Service and Adult Protective Services deputy, she created a proposal for the position and was later named for the job. Deputy Garcia coordinates with Child and Family Service and Adult Protective Services employees and maintains a directory of contacts.
***
Amanda Tran of Chino Hills graduated summa cum laude from Cal State Los Angeles with a bachelor’s of science in biochemistry and a minor in creative writing. Ms. Tran skipped high school at age 14 to join the early entrance program at Cal State Los Angeles. Her honors thesis was “Investigating the role of Rbp2 and the Conservation of RNA Binding Proteins in Cyanobacteria.”
***
Chino Hills resident Madison Elie graduated May 26 from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in humanities. Ms. Elie played for the women’s softball team and is a member of Psi Chi National Honor Society, Alpha Chi, National College Honor Scholarship Society. A virtual commencement ceremony was held.
***
Michael Robles of Chino earned Dean’s List honors at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Students must have a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours.
***
Chino Community Services Commissioner Bernice Gray recently stepped down from the position to spend more time with her family after serving since November 2011. The City of Chino expects to fill the vacant seat in July.
***
Chino Hills resident Justin Fox captured the National Sporting Clays Association California State Championships last weekend, edging out 92 shooters in the master class. He shot 188 of 200 clay targets to win the title. The championships were held at LA Clays in South El Monte. He won a prize of $1,104. Katie Fox took home the ladies title in shooting clays. The Fox family has lived in Carbon Canyon for more than 30 years.
***
Don Lugo High graduate Travis Mercado, the head women’s wrestling coach at Colorado Mesa University, was a part of the coaching staff for USA Wrestling that won the Cadet and Junior Female Pan-American Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico this month. The team combined for 12 gold medals, four silver medals and a bronze medal to win the event held June 10 to 13.
***
Chino Hills residents Gianna Kleinpell, Jennifer DiGiola and Leneyde Chavez will appear on the Thursday, July 1 episode of Common Knowledge on Game Show Network. The team called themselves “Moms Who Hike” since they hike the Eucalyptus Trail in Chino Hills every Saturday. The episode is scheduled to appear at 2:30 p.m. Moms Who Hike will compete against the Baking Buds in the half-hour game show.
