Community Service Commissioners Linda Takeuchi and Neal Jerry were reappointed to the commission for three-year terms, expiring on June 30, 2025. The commissioners were sworn in at the June 21 city council meeting.
***
Author Jon Faia of Chino Hills will donate copies of his new book “Love Letters from Barstow” to the Chino Hills Branch Library. The 116-page book was published June 15 and is available online and at Barnes & Noble stores. His first published book was “Wylde Serenity.”
***
Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher, an advocate of Democratic causes, was one of the recipients of the “Terrific 20 of Senate District 20” award given to community leaders by State Senator Connie Leyva who represents Chino. Mr. Gallagher was named for his volunteerism with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee, Save Tres Hermanos co-founder, and president of the Chino Valley Democratic Club. Also winning an award was Chino Hills resident Calvin Paras, a May 2022 graduate of Ayala High School, who participated in the Young Senators Program, served as student commissioner for the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, volunteered for the Leos Club, St. Paul the Apostle, and others. The awards were presented during Ms. Leyva’s annual award celebration at the Montclair Senior Center.
***
Don Lugo High School student Galilea Rodriguez of Chino was recognized for academic achievement by The National Society of High School Scholars, recognizing top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Founded in 2002, the National Society of High School Scholars has more than 1.7 million members in 170 countries.
***
Chino Hills resident Lakaysha Barnes will appear as a contestant on CBS game show “Let’s Make a Deal” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 on Channel 2. The show is hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.